Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 438) w/ Consequence

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legendary, Consequence!

Drink Champs alumni, Consequence is back!

Hip-hop culture is deeply intertwined with stories of personal growth, collaboration, and the trials of maintaining authenticity. Consequence, whose presence always promises a mix of thought-provoking insights and high-energy storytelling, shares stories from his experiences in China to collaborations with Kanye West and his dedication to his son’s growing career.

