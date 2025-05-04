Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 452) w/ B.G.

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the one and only, B.G.!

The legendary New Orleans rapper and former Hot Boys member dives into his storied career, discussing his early days with Cash Money Records, the formation of the Hot Boys, and his influence on Southern hip-hop.

B.G. opens up about his time away from the spotlight, sharing personal insights and reflections.

Fans can expect candid conversations, untold stories, and a celebration of B.G.’s enduring legacy in the rap game.