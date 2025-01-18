Video: New Rory & Mal (Episode 337) Drake UMG Lawsuit, Cam’Ron & Jim Jones, LiAngelo Ball

Time Stamps:
0:00 – Intro
2:13 – TikTok potentially being sold
3:02 – Meek Mill buying TikTok
6:38 – Twitter’s (X) current state under Elon Musk
7:19 – Increase in hate speech and porn on X
10:56 – Early Twitter connections/follows
15:02 – Old social media trends
22:08 – LiAngelo Ball declines podcast appearance
30:11 – Drake’s petition and lawsuit against UMG
35:53 – Impact of defamation lawsuits on rap battles
42:29 – Comparison to Taylor Swift’s branding and legal strategy
43:05 – Drake’s future with UMG
46:25 – Taking rap battles to court
57:30 – UMG’s role in promoting the diss record and reaction videos
1:01:43 – Comparison to previous rap battles involving defamation
1:05:02 – Whether the lawsuit changes the public’s perception of Drake
1:10:25 – Final question: Would Drake sue if the diss lacked allegations of pedophilia?
1:11:10 – Kendrick’s potential defamation case and its implications
1:15:04 – Jim Jones’s reply in rap beef
1:16:33 – Conspiracy theories about Jim Jones and Cam’ron beef being staged
1:17:05 – Mase’s attempts to mediate between Jim Jones and Cam’ron
1:22:04 – New Orleans culture and visiting during the Super Bowl
1:24:10 – Queen Latifah’s action scenes in “The Equalizer”
1:27:18 – Target demographics for “The Equalizer”
1:29:05 – Viral WWE-style fight trend in Houston malls
1:32:08 – Voicemail topic: Current fashion trends
1:34:12 – Baggy pants and decline of sneaker hype
1:36:44 – Favorite streetwear brands
1:37:45 – Rory’s experience with Aime Leon Dore store and feeling overlooked
1:43:52 – Outro
