Video: New Rory & Mal (Episode 337) Drake UMG Lawsuit, Cam’Ron & Jim Jones, LiAngelo Ball

0:00 – Intro

2:13 – TikTok potentially being sold

3:02 – Meek Mill buying TikTok

6:38 – Twitter’s (X) current state under Elon Musk

7:19 – Increase in hate speech and porn on X

10:56 – Early Twitter connections/follows

15:02 – Old social media trends

22:08 – LiAngelo Ball declines podcast appearance

30:11 – Drake’s petition and lawsuit against UMG

35:53 – Impact of defamation lawsuits on rap battles

42:29 – Comparison to Taylor Swift’s branding and legal strategy

43:05 – Drake’s future with UMG

46:25 – Taking rap battles to court

57:30 – UMG’s role in promoting the diss record and reaction videos

1:01:43 – Comparison to previous rap battles involving defamation

1:05:02 – Whether the lawsuit changes the public’s perception of Drake

1:10:25 – Final question: Would Drake sue if the diss lacked allegations of pedophilia?

1:11:10 – Kendrick’s potential defamation case and its implications

1:15:04 – Jim Jones’s reply in rap beef

1:16:33 – Conspiracy theories about Jim Jones and Cam’ron beef being staged

1:17:05 – Mase’s attempts to mediate between Jim Jones and Cam’ron

1:22:04 – New Orleans culture and visiting during the Super Bowl

1:24:10 – Queen Latifah’s action scenes in “The Equalizer”

1:27:18 – Target demographics for “The Equalizer”

1:29:05 – Viral WWE-style fight trend in Houston malls

1:32:08 – Voicemail topic: Current fashion trends

1:34:12 – Baggy pants and decline of sneaker hype

1:36:44 – Favorite streetwear brands

1:37:45 – Rory’s experience with Aime Leon Dore store and feeling overlooked

1:43:52 – Outro

