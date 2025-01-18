Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 792) “Best & Final”

The latest episode begins with a reaction from the JBP on Drake’s Universal Music Group defamation lawsuit () while discussing its impact on Hip-Hop, before taking a look UMG’s response (). QueenzFlip states that every contract should have an end date as he questions Joe about production deals (), accusations against Method Man (), and the end of TikTok (). Also, Wendy Williams appears on The Breakfast Club (), Big Meech’s welcome home concert in Florida (), the circulation of a video on the internet leads to a man’s death (), and much more.

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Hi-Five“Unconditional Love”

Ice | Lebra Jolie“Turn Me Up”

Parks | Busta Rhymes“Letter To My Children”

Ish | Horace Brown (feat. JAY-Z) – “Things We Do For Love (Remix)”

Melyssa | Troop“I Will Always Love You”

