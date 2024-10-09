Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Melyssa Ford (Episode 765) “Sorry Martha”

QueenzFlip returns to his chair as the JBP starts with a few airport stories (2:00) before Joe sends congratulations to Lizzo (40:28). Safaree attends Nicki Minaj’s concert in Miami (45:55) which leads to a conversation about “fake stalking” your ex (54:13), can a gay person sleep you (1:23:50), Joe responds to the backlash over his DDG comments (1:25:20), and the room discusses whether or not the JBP co-hosts are cancelable (1:36:44). Cissy Houston, mother of Whitney Houston, passes at 91 (1:53:55), Drake’s Instagram posting of Solange as well as putting fake friends on blast during his Toronto concert has the crew dive into a topic on digital warfare and his beef with JAY-Z (1:58:00), Financial abuse in relationships (2:47:25), Ish attends the Maxwell concert which included another stage appearance from Melyssa Ford (2:55:50) and Ice recaps Wale’s Irving Plaza show (3:04:17), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Sterling Sims – “Jersey Shore 3”

Ice | Max B (feat. Stack Bundles & Mel Matrix) – “Refreshing”

Parks | GREA8GAWD – “BYE BYE SUMMER”

Ish | Leven & damn james! – “Vivians Freestyle”

Melyssa | Leon Thomas (feat. Wale) – “FEELINGS ON SILENT”

Emanny | Leon Thomas – “YES IT IS”