Home Album Stream Album Stream: Lil Baby – Fresh Album Stream Album Stream: Lil Baby – Fresh November 6, 2026 Lil Baby premieres his new album Fresh. Featuring 17 new tracks and guest appearances by Future, Young Thug, and Rylo Rodriguez. You can stream Fresh in its entirety below. Also check out the official video for “Dead Fresh”. Spread the love Related posts: Video: Lil Baby – California Breeze / Forever (Live On SNL) New Music: The Weeknd – Like A God / False Idols Ft. Lil Baby Music Video: EST Gee ft. Lil Baby – I Think Music Video: Lil Baby – So Sorry Music Video: Lil Baby – Try To Love Music Video: Lil Baby – Real Shit