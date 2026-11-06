Home Album Stream EP Stream: Jack Harlow – Sweet Action II Album Stream EP Stream: Jack Harlow – Sweet Action II November 6, 2026 Jack Harlow explores jealousy and romantic uncertainty on Sweet Action II. Featuring seven new songs and a guest appearance by Babyface. You can stream Sweet Action II in its entirety below. Spread the love Related posts: New Music: Skeme ft. Jack Harlow, Sixteen & Lil James – Get Sumn Video: Jack Harlow – New Angle Doritos Commercial Album Stream: Jack Harlow – Jackman Music Video: Jack Harlow – Denver Music Video: Jung Kook ft. Jack Harlow – 3D Music Video: Jack Harlow ft. Doja Cat – Just Us