Jack Harlow has just released his new single, “Just Us” featuring Doja Cat which premiers alongside with its star-studded video. Directed by Neal Farmer, the two show off a little pda at a packed dinner party at Los Angeles Horses with guests John Mayer, Matt Damon, PinkPantheress, Nicholas Braun, Taylor Rooks, Malcolm Todd, and more.

Watch the “Just Us” video below..