Happy Tuesday! The guys kick off this episode with a Halloweekend recap, and Baby D recaps the A Boogie show celebrating ten years of “Artist”. Ye breaks the world record for largest attendance at a rap show, with Drake and Travis Scott in attendance. Rory doubles down on his take that Papoose is the rapper of the year, after releasing another diss track, this time aimed at Eazy TBC. N.O.R.E. presses a content creator, Jack Harlow announces his new EP, and Druski lands his own comedy series with Netflix.



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