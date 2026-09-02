Mal is out of town, so Rory, Baby D and Zip recap their weekends, before getting into the news. A man posing as a San Francisco 49ers’ player was caught by the FBI for fraud, after allegedly scamming over a dozen women out of a total of $1.6 million, and we take a look at some of the best scams ever, including Miss Cleo, and the HBCU scammer. Hit-Boy sits down with Elliot Wilson and DJ Vlad, sparking controversy as to why Nas no longer works with him, and Zip shares his takes on Big Hit’s rapping. The Super Bowl lands on Valentine’s Day in 2027, and the guys discuss priorities when it comes to the day of the big game. Finally, we wrap with Super Bowl Halftime performer predictions, and Rory attempts to find a Daejon Love jersey.

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