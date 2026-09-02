Off of Joe’s 46th birthday, the crew reacts to the party over the weekend which included Joe getting engaged along with the announcement of a baby girl on the way (19:45). Joe then sends his thank-yous to everyone involved (30:46), the room reacts to Ish and Joe wearing the same color jacket (1:09:17), and more on the NFL scammer story as a man defrauds women out of $1.3 million (1:22:53). Keefe D has been found guilty in the murder of Tupac (1:47:00), more trial updates including D4vd, MO3, and Lil Durk (1:54:38), and Marc Lamont Hill discusses clipper-gate (2:08:54). Also, the JBP reacts to NORE and DJ Vlad beefing (2:33:35), a Bank of America VP was stabbed and killed in New York leading the room to debate deescalation following the death of the assailant (2:45:18), and more.

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