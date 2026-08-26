The JBP kicks off this episode discussing Serayah publicly ending her engagement with Joey Bada$$ (24:19) before turning to San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York being arrested in Ohio for enlisting the services of a prostitute for $140 (1:24:20). The crew then sends their best after the passing of actor Michael Wright highlighting his role in ‘The Five Heartbeats’ (1:46:30), another hypothetical Verzuz pits Avant against Ginuwine (1:53:27), and country music legend Dolly Parton passes at the age of 80 (2:07:45). Also, the room reacts to PVNCH calling Rapsody’s top-5 rappers list ‘trendy’ (2:22:00), J.R. Writer has 3 diss records for Joe (2:40:04), Target is in hot water once again (2:49:30), debates over a number of Pharell and Neptunes beats (3:04:10).

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