Baby D is outta town, so the guys get to talk about guy stuff today. Before we get to that, Rory and Mal recap their weekends, which included Bryson Tiller’s show and Pete Davidson’s comedy special at MSG. Lil Durk is found not guilty, and the guys react, before getting into the real topics of the weekend. Papoose sends shots at Remy Ma on “Jezebel”, and Jhene Aiko claims she didn’t diss Big Sean on her new album, “Westside Whimsy”. Aaron Rodgers shares some shocking details about his failed engagement with actress Shailene Woodley, and Lil Yachty and Karrahboo patch things up after a two year separation. Boosie sits down for 60 minutes with, you guessed it, “60 Minutes”, to discuss him getting scammed out of a pardon, AZChike’s tracklist for his new album is released, and Kai Cenat launches his clothing brand, “Vivet”.

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