The latest JBP episode kicks off with a debate on if you would allow your partner to have dinner with an ex (3:00) before turning to Papoose’s new record ‘Jezebel’ (36:25). A new Red Bull Cypher is out featuring Ghostface Killah, Scarface & Kool G Rap (58:05), Lil Durk has been acquitted on all charges in his murder-for-hire trial (1:13:30), and the room reacts to Tyler Perry’s new movie along with his spirit tunnel walk (1:44:12). Also, Macklemore has officially been kicked off the Ed Sheeran tour (2:06:46), Boosie is featured on ‘60 Minutes’ during a segment on pardon scammers (2:35:15), the cast reacts to Ziwe’s interview with Wanda Sykes (2:50:52), Joe’s thoughts on Young Thug & Kanye’s text exchange (2:58:10), and much more!

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