As promised, Drake premiered his not so short film FOMO last night during a livestream on Youtube. During the livestream he unveiled some new music. First he teamed up with another smoking artist as he linked with Don Tolliver for two new records. You can hear the first record here and the second record here.

He then gets political can premires a new song titled “Pray for Gaza”. Taking a stand that his new rival DJ Khaled wouldn’t. You can preview “Pray for Gaza” here. Stay tuned more news about the possible upcoming album FOMO will be available soon.

Spread the love

Related posts:

Default ThumbnailKanye West Admits to Considering Suicide; Talks Drake & Slavery W/ NY Times Music Video: Drake – Jumbotron Shit PoppinMusic Video: Drake – Jumbotron Shit Poppin New Music: Drake ft. SZA – Slime You OutNew Music: Drake ft. SZA – Slime You Out Music Video: Drake – 8AM In CharlotteMusic Video: Drake – 8AM In Charlotte Album Stream: Drake – For All My DogsAlbum Stream: Drake – For All My Dogs Music Video: Drake ft. J.Cole – First Person ShooterMusic Video: Drake ft. J.Cole – First Person Shooter