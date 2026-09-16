As promised, Drake premiered his not so short film FOMO last night during a livestream on Youtube. During the livestream he unveiled some new music. First he teamed up with another smoking artist as he linked with Don Tolliver for two new records. You can hear the first record here and the second record here.

He then gets political can premires a new song titled “Pray for Gaza”. Taking a stand that his new rival DJ Khaled wouldn’t. You can preview “Pray for Gaza” here. Stay tuned more news about the possible upcoming album FOMO will be available soon.