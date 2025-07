Last night, after streaming the second episode of his Iceman series, Drake has released the second single off his much-anticipated album, “Which One” featuring Central Cee. Produced by OZ, O Lil Angle, and B4U, the 6 God and the UK spitta cater to the ladies which limitless flex. “Which One” arrives following Drake’s previous release “What Did I Miss“.

You can stream “Which One” below.