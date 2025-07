Benny The Butcher and producer Daringer’s keep the streets fed with the visuals for their track “Jasmine’s” featuring Westside Gunn. Directed by Prolific Kid Films, Benny, Daringer, and Gunn hit the streets of NYC on a hot summer night. Off of Benny’s project Summertime Butch 2, which is available now.

Watch the “Jasmine’s” video below.