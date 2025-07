Freddie Gibbs and Alchemist just announced their new album Alfredo 2, which is set to drop on July 25th. They give fans a taste of what’s to come with the release of their track “1995”.

Alfredo 2 with feature guest appearances by Anderson .Paak, J.I.D and Larry June. They also released Alfredo: The Movie along with the announcement.

***Updated with the official video.***