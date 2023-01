Freddie Gibbs sees life in a clear view in his new video, “Rabbit Vision”. Directed by Harley Astorga, Ben “Lambo” Lambert, and Freddie Gibbs. In the grainy clip, Gibbs walks the streets at night, grinds in the studio, live performances, hanging with family, and highlights of his career. Off of Freddie’s latest album, $oul $old $eparately.

Watch the “Rabbit Vision” video below.