The JBP kicks off this episode recapping Wild Card Weekend in the NFL (12:25) followed by reactions to the new Martin Luther King Jr. & Coretta Scott King statue unveiled in Boston (32:40). A Tennessee Police Department is under fire following a sex scandal (41:00), Good Morning America hosts T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach may sue the network (45:08), and rappers unfollowing Gunna on social media (49:25). Also, 21 Savage gets into an argument on Clubhouse (1:03:10), an update on TV Shows that have returned (1:33:16), Part of the Show (1:50:13), + MORE!

Sleepers: Joe | Mario – “Like Her Too” Ice | Tracey Lee (feat. OJIZZ) – “Party Time XXV” Parks | Bun B & Statik Selektah (feat. Boldy James) – “Acetone” Ish | RealestK – “Wish You Well” Melyssa | Little Simz (feat. Cleo Sol) – “Woman”