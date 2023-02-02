Boldy James is currently recovering from a serious car crash he got into on January 9th. He released a statement saying

“I’d like to thank my family, friends, and fans for the outpouring of support I’ve received over the last month. I want everyone to know I’m is making progress every day in my recovery.”

Here is his video video from his project with producer RichGains, Indiana Jones. This one is for “Another Bando” featuring Jai Imani. In the clip Boldy & Jai smoke and hang with their crew while kicking their hazy bars.

Watch the “Another Bando” video below.