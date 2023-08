T.F. and Boldy James hit the block in The Alchemist’s latest video, “Trouble Man”. Directed by New High Filmz, the black-and-white visual follows T.F. and Boldy spitting their grimy bars throughout the city and on a rooftop. “Trouble Man” is off of The Alchemist’s 4-track EP, Flying High.

Watch the “Trouble Man” video below.