After teasing his upcoming project all summer, Drake premieres his new single “Slime You Out” featuring SZA. Produced by Drake, Noel Cadastre, Dalton Tennant, Noah “40” Shebib, and BNYX. Drake and SZA lament on their significant others lies and deceit. “Slime You Out” follows Drake’s April release “Search & Rescue”. His eighth studio album, For All The Dogs is set to drop on September 22nd.

You can stream “Slime You Out” below.