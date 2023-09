Reggaeton superstar J Balvin links up with Usher and DJ Khaled for his new single, “Dientes”. Featuring a sample of Usher and Lil Jon’s 2004 hit, “Yeah!”, Khaled kicks things off at the arcade while J and Usher get live on a neon dancefloor. “Dientes” is J Balvin’s first official music since his 2021 album, Jose.

Watch the “Dientes” video below.