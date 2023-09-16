Home New Music New Music: SZA ft. Justin Bieber – Snooze (Acoustic) New Music New Music: SZA ft. Justin Bieber – Snooze (Acoustic) By Cyclone - September 16, 2023 SZA and Justin Bieber team up for the alternate version of her track “Snooze”. On the acoustic version, SZA mixes her sultry vocals over subtle guitars, while Bieber add a new verse. You can stream “Snooze (Acoustic)” below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Music: Drake ft. SZA – Slime You Out Music Video: SZA – Snooze New Music: SZA ft. Doja Cat – Kill Bill (Remix) New Music: Lizzo ft. SZA – Special (Remix) New Music: SZA – Kill Bill (Acoustic) Music Video: SZA – Kill Bill