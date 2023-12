Usher and H.E.R. have joined forces for a new duet titled “Risk It All”. Crafted by H.E.R. and co-written alongside the renowned songwriter Jimmy Napes. The intense duet shows the strength portrayed in the narratives of the film: risk, love, and liberation. The soundtrack will be available on December 15th. The Color Purple film is set to premiere exclusively in North American theaters on December 25th and internationally on January 18th.

You can stream “Risk It All” below.