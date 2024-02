His first studio album since 2018’s A with Zatytoven, and first independent album, Usher drops his highly anticipated ninth album Coming Home. Featuring 20 new songs and guest appearances by Burna Boy, Summer Walker, 21 Savage, Pheelz, Latto, H.E.R., and The-Dream. The album arrives ahead of Usher’s Super Bowl LVIII Halftime performance on February 11.

You can stream Coming Home in its entirety below.