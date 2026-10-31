2 Chainz is gearing up to release his upcoming album Playaz Only Live Once (POLO). Produced entirely by Statik Selektah. The album is scheduled to be released on December 4th. To give fans a taste, the two have teamed up to release the record “A Week In Paris” alongside the official video. It feels like you’re spending a luxury week in one of the most tasteful cities in the world. From designer references to living a lavish lifestyle with his raps, 2 Chainz glides over the instrumental effortlessly.

Watch the “A Week In Paris” video below.

