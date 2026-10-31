The JBP begins its latest episode with the cast sharing their thoughts of Joe’s appearance on ‘Law & Order’ (22:55) before turning to a clip from Amber Rose’s appearance on Angela Yee’s Podcast (40:22). Dame Dash says JAY-Z better not call him for the Super Bowl (53:04), former NBA player Lamar Odom is launching an OnlyFans page (59:48), plus concert footage from Mary J. Blige (1:07:33) & Keyshia Cole (1:12:15). In music, a new single from Desiigner as well as a new project from BigXthaPlug (1:21:15), Rolling Stone’s top-10 Rap albums of all-time (1:26:53), Joe asks Mona why she’s going after Cardi B (1:31:05), and Halle Berry loses custody of her son (1:44:13). Also, Ernie Johnson’s announces his retirement (2:02:00), former NBA player Spencer Haywood on his Nike stock (2:14:00), thieves stole over 3,000 pounds of crab legs (2:24:55), and much more!

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