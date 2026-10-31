Happy Halloween! Baby D laces the whole crew, and we all pop out as characters from ‘Toy Story’, while Zip joins us as the GOAT scammer, Daejon Love. The guys kick this episode off by reacting to the confirmation that Jay-Z will be headlining the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show, which caused a ton of debate on the internet this week over who he will bring out, what he’ll play, and if he can carry his own halftime show as a solo artist, as well as theories that we’ll be getting a new Hov album before. J.Cole sits down with GQ and addresses his infamous apology, his retirement, and clears up some regarding “The Fall-Off” (spoiler alert: Mal was right again). Lil Durk and his legal team offer to pay a $3.3 million bond package, which would allow him to come home before his trial, which is scheduled for next year. Chris Brown gets a suspended prison sentence in London for hitting someone in the head with a tequila bottle in 2023, while Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, and Westside Gunn all announce albums set to release within a week of each other, causing the guys to speculate the status of their relationship. A listener calls in with an interesting “what-if” question, and the guys try to define what a “situationship” is. Have a safe Halloween weekend, and we’ll see you on Monday!

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