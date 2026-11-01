Home Music Video Music Video: Cookin Soul x Westside Gunn – Godzilla Music Video Music Video: Cookin Soul x Westside Gunn – Godzilla November 1, 2026 Cookin Soul & Westside Gunn link up for the official video to their collab “Godzilla”. The visual includes Gunn riding a camel at the pyramids in Eygpt mixed in the animated clips. Watch the “Godzilla” video below. Spread the love Related posts: Music Video: Cookin Soul x Westside Gunn – Pray To J Dilla Music Video: DJ Premier ft. Westside Gunn & Rome Streetz – Runway New Music: The Alchemist & Curren$y ft. Boldy James & Westside Gunn – No Yeast (Remix) New Music: BadBadNotGood, Westside Gunn & Conway the Machine – MiNt cHoCoLaTe Music Video: Benny The Butcher, Daringer & Westside Gunn – Jasmine’s Album Stream:Westside Gunn – Heels Have Eyes 2