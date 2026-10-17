The JBP starts its latest episode with the reports over P. Diddy’s head injury and being moved to a new prison (23:58) before turning to the latest shakeups at Hot97 (38:00). Lucky Daye drops his new album ‘ALOUD!’ (1:12:45), Joe’s excitement for a new KenTheMan EP leads to an argument between Emanny and Ice over being hypocritical about music on the podcast (1:22:38), and what next wave of artists is it over for? (1:42:20). Chris Brown & Usher perform at MetLife Stadium (1:56:00), a Carl Thomas & Case Verzuz is set for Oct. 22 (2:06:55), and Fat Joe sends subs to other podcasters (2:16:40). Also, DJ Vlad explains why his show with Elliott Wilson didn’t continue (2:31:42), Jason Lee has been removed as Stockton’s vice mayor (2:48:09), Stephanie Mills calls Lady Gaga a ‘culture vulture’ and has questions for Gayle King and Oprah over their interview choices (2:57:15), and much more!

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