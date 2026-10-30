Curren$y & Rome Streetz recruit Harry Fraud for “The Telethon”. Off of the upcoming album Off To The Races. They kick their hardcore flows over the dramatic Harry Fraud arrangement.

Listen to ”The Telethon” below.

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