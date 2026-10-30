Home Editor's Picks New Music: Curren$y x Rome Streetz x Harry Fraud – The Telethon Editor's PicksNew Music New Music: Curren$y x Rome Streetz x Harry Fraud – The Telethon October 30, 2026 Curren$y & Rome Streetz recruit Harry Fraud for “The Telethon”. Off of the upcoming album Off To The Races. They kick their hardcore flows over the dramatic Harry Fraud arrangement. Listen to ”The Telethon” below. Curren$y Spitta · The Telethon Spread the love Related posts: Music Video: Curren$y & Harry Fraud ft. Action Bronson – Scarab 38 Album Stream: Curren$y & Harry Fraud – VICES Music Video: Curren$y & Harry Fraud – The Great McCarthy New Music: Curren$y, Premo Rice & Harry Fraud – Dream Machines New Music: Curren$y & Harry Fraud ft. Wiz Khalifa – Airport Industries Album Stream: Curren$y, Wiz Khalifa & Harry Fraud – Roofless Records For Drop Tops: Disc 2