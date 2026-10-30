Home Music Video Music Video: Benny The Butcher – Elevate Music Video Music Video: Benny The Butcher – Elevate October 30, 2026 Benny The Butcher wants his fans to “Elevate” as he drops off his latest video. The Black Soprano Family boss liberates the Prolific Kid- directed action clip. Benny flexes his purple Lambo while he kicks his cocaine music. Watch the clip below. Spread the love Related posts: Music Video: Ace Hood ft. Benny The Butcher & Millyz – Uncomfortable Truth New Music: Benny The Butcher – Summer ’24 Music Video: Benny The Butcher – Kitchen Table Album Stream: Benny The Butcher & 38 Spesh – Stabbed & Shot 2 New Music: Grafh ft. Benny The Butcher – Holy Ghost New Music: Dave East & Harry Fraud ft. Benny The Butcher – Everything Is Up