Benny The Butcher wants his fans to “Elevate” as he drops off his latest video. The Black Soprano Family boss liberates the Prolific Kid- directed action clip. Benny flexes his purple Lambo while he kicks his cocaine music.

Watch the clip below.

Spread the love

Related posts:

Music Video: Ace Hood ft. Benny The Butcher & Millyz – Uncomfortable TruthMusic Video: Ace Hood ft. Benny The Butcher & Millyz – Uncomfortable Truth New Music: Benny The Butcher – Summer ’24New Music: Benny The Butcher – Summer ’24 Music Video: Benny The Butcher – Kitchen TableMusic Video: Benny The Butcher – Kitchen Table Album Stream: Benny The Butcher & 38 Spesh – Stabbed & Shot 2Album Stream: Benny The Butcher & 38 Spesh – Stabbed & Shot 2 New Music: Grafh ft. Benny The Butcher – Holy GhostNew Music: Grafh ft. Benny The Butcher – Holy Ghost New Music: Dave East & Harry Fraud ft. Benny The Butcher – Everything Is UpNew Music: Dave East & Harry Fraud ft. Benny The Butcher – Everything Is Up