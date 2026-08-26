Happy Monday! Rory and Baby D were OUTSIDE this weekend, hitting the Kehlani show in Brooklyn, then the Austin Millz show in Manhattan, while Mal was outside on the bike. Pharrell calls T-Pain to tell him that he needs to save R&B, and the guys debate who Pharrell should collaborate with next to save hip hop. The Game drops “The Documentary III”, with features from Drake, Kanye, and more, while also addressing Blacc Sam, Kendrick, and all of TDE. Dr. Dre and Rick Rubin endorse AI usage in music, and DJ Quik gives some pushback. The owner of the 49ers gets caught in an Ohio trailer park attempting to meet a prostitute, and we take a look at lessons learned in sex ed. Taking a break from touring with Kehlani, DIXSON drops by to kick it with us, to discuss writing “Folded”, his experiences working with Beyonce, and songwriters turned artists. Catch DIXSON on tour with Kehlani in a city near you!

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