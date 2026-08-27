Eric Bellinger revisits an unresolved breakup in the official video for his record “Closure,” a personal cut from his self-titled album. “Closure” is one of the more uncomfortable moments on Eric Bellinger, because Bellinger is not writing his way toward a clean breakup narrative. He is revisiting one he handled badly, admitting that an old relationship ended without an apology after his former partner learned online that he was expecting a child with someone else. Bellinger confirmed the story was personal during a recent Breakfast Club interview. What had initially been framed as a break became permanent after he reconnected with the woman who would become his wife, leaving the previous relationship without the conversation it deserved.

Watch the “Closure” video below.

