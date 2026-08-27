Swae Lee and French Montana give “Suitcase,” from Swae Lee’s Same Difference album, an official music video. Four months after Same Difference arrived with a visualizer for “Suitcase,” Swae Lee circles back to give the French Montana collaboration a proper visual. The song already carries its travel itinerary: Swae turns the suitcase into shorthand for getting away, while French answers with Virgin Islands, designer luggage and exotic-car flexes. The pairing inevitably brings “Unforgettable” to mind, although “Suitcase” is not actually their first reunion since that 2017 smash.

Watch the “Suitcase” video below.

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