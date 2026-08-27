Young Dro revisits his track “We Lied” from the project Best Thang Smokin’ with a new official music video marking the album’s 20th anniversary. Dro spends the song admitting his cheating, revisiting promises that both sides broke, and letting regret sit beside the status-heavy detail running through his verses. The video opens with Dro dressed in white in bed with women, immediately tying its polished setup back to the song’s romantic mess. Giving “We Lied” a belated visual pulls attention toward a cut that showed a more conflicted side of Dro long before the anniversary campaign.

Watch the “We Lied” video below.