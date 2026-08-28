Erykah Badu and The Alchemist join forces on for their new project Before The World Blows, a collaborative album spanning soul, jazz, and hip-hop with guests including Earl Sweatshirt, Westside Gunn, Thundercat, Kamasi Washington & more. Sixteen years after Erykah Badu’s last studio album, Before The World Blows avoids the obvious comeback move. Instead of trying to recreate an earlier Badu era, her first full-length project since 2015’s But You Caint Use My Phone puts her inside The Alchemist’s world and then lets her pull that world apart.

You can stream Before The World Blows below.