Rob49 and Sexyy Red bring “In The Club” to a packed club setting as the first official release from Rob49’s forthcoming Life of the Party. “In The Club” is the first official offering from his upcoming Life of the Party, which is due this fall. The visual stays inside a wall to wall club, surrounding Rob49 and Sexyy Red with friends, dancers, and cash in the air. The hook leans hard on the repeated title phrase, while both rappers keep their verses fixed on drinking, flexing and the kind of late-night excess the setting puts directly on screen.

Watch the “In The Club” video below.

