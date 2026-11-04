The latest episode from the JBP kicks off with a quick recap of their Halloween weekend (15:15) before diving into the debate between 2 Chainz and Keith Lee on Kirk Franklin’s ‘Den of Kings’ podcast (29:38). The conversation leads to the room discussing celebrity entitlement (55:13), N.O.R.E. runs up on food reviewer Sober Facts live stream (1:25:34), and Mona responds after criticism over her comments about Cardi B from last week (1:57:08). Also, Angela Rye is catching heat online after a recent public exchange (2:30:54), is Marc Lamont Hill a Karen (2:42:00), and more!

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