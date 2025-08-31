Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ Erykah Badu x The Alchemist

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the one and only, Erykah Badu and Alchemist!

The champs bring together two cultural powerhouses: the legendary Erykah Badu and the iconic producer The Alchemist. This sit-down promises to be one of the most unique and genre-bending conversations in Drink Champs history.

Erykah Badu, has always carried an aura of wisdom, creativity, and unfiltered truth. Known for her groundbreaking albums, unforgettable live performances, and fearless individuality, Badu steps into the Drink Champs arena ready to share stories from her journey through music, culture, and spirituality. Expect laughs, gems, and maybe even a few moments that only Badu can deliver.

The Alchemist brings his elite producer’s perspective, representing the raw essence of hip hop. With a catalog that spans decades—working with legends like Mobb Deep, Nas, Jadakiss, and younger stars like Freddie Gibbs and Boldy James—Alchemist has cemented his name as one of the greatest to ever touch an MPC.

Together, Badu and Alchemist speak about their joint project “Abi & Alan” and give fans an unexpected but powerful combo of soul and grit, offering fans a one-of-a-kind conversation about artistry, influence, and the future of music. This is a must-watch for hip hop heads and music lovers alike.

