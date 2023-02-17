Harlem’s Neek Bucks delivers his new album, Blessed to the Max. Executive produced by Hitmaka, featuring 14 new records and guest appearances by 2 Chainz, Benny the Butcher, Raekwon, Tink, Wiz Khalifa, Vory, CeeLo Green, Ivory Scott, and Chrishan. He had this to say about the project:

“I learned so much about myself recording this project. So many emotions. Lost my pops. Lost Zah. People came in my life, people left. Hitmaka! Thank you for being patient with me. Thank you for thinking of me when you heard some dope sh*t I should rap on. Thank you for sharing your platform and believing in a young ni**a from the Eastside of Harlem.”

You can stream Blessed to the Max in its entirety below.