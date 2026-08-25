YG and Tyler, The Creator revisit “On The Low” from The Gentlemen’s Club with an official music video. YG built “On The Low” around one simple constraint: keep everything hushed. Tyler, The Creator is the disruption. YG spends his part in a near-whisper, matching the song’s secretive sex-and-money talk, while Tyler abandons the gimmick and crashes into the back half with a louder, more animated verse. That contrast gives the Ty Dolla $ign-produced cut its character instead of letting the whisper concept wear thin.

Watch the “On The Low” video below.

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