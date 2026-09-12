Happy Friday! The guys start by reacting to Daejon Love’s arrest video, where he is still dawning 49ers’ gear, before getting into the greatest scammer of all time, Elizabeth Holmes, and her new documentary by A24. “Entourage” director, Doug Ellin fires at Jake Paul, after Paul’s company wrote a new script of the show for a commercial, which leads to a debate over intellectual property, and remaking things that aren’t yours. Aries Spears faces backlash over his comments about comedy legends, and Raven Simone questions the “blackness” of “That’s So Raven”. Generation Now CEO, Lake, and Kai Cash (who most notably took on the West Coast along with Joey Bada$$) stop by to kick it, and share their thoughts on Complex’s Top 100 Hottest Rappers Alive list, the state of hip hop, and Kai’s father being in Junior M.A.F.I.A., before discussing what’s next for both of them!

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