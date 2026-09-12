The JBP kicks this episode off with high praise for Jhené Aiko’s new project ‘Westside Whimsey’ (18:09) before making sense of why Layzie Bone wasn’t on Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s tour with the Wu-Tang Clan (56:32). Later, Aaron Rodgers’ bashes his ex-fiancé on Cameron Heyward’s podcast (1:11:24), Apple launches the iPhone Duo (1:54:45), and Max B acknowledges that nothing happened between him and Crissy Lampkin (2:15:15). The crew also discusses Michael Porter Jr.’s comments on Jason Lee’s show (2:46:22), where they were on September 11th, 2001 (3:04:03), developments in the Lil Durk and Lindsay Clancy trials (3:13:55), and much more!

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