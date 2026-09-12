Rakim, Kurupt, and Masta Killa will release their landmark collaborative album, The Godbody, on September 18th. The trio is back with the third visual from the upcoming album “Rabbit”. “Ain’t no fun when the rabbit has the gun,” in the visual the three spit their relentless bars. The Godbody is more than an album, it’s a landmark moment for Hip-Hop; but its also a mission that aligned three of hip-hop’s most respected lyricists to deliver a body of work built upon mutual respect, legacy, uncompromising artistry and coastal unity. The Godbody will features guest appearances by Snoop Dogg, Ghostface, Raekwon, KRS-One, Daz Dlinger, Kool G Rap & more.

Watch the “Rabbit” below.

