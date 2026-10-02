Home Editor's Picks Music Video: Mathematics x Method Man x AZ – God Body Editor's PicksMusic Video Music Video: Mathematics x Method Man x AZ – God Body October 2, 2026 Mathematics, Method Man & AZ form Voltron on the new visual “God Body”. The three play chess with their formidable opponents while spitting their upper echelon bars. Spread the love Related posts: Music Video: Wu-Tang Clan, Method Man, Ghostface Killah & Mathematics ft. Nicole Bus – Claudine New Music: Wu-Tang Clan & Mathematics ft. Method Man & Benny The Butcher – Warriors Two, Cooley High Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 383) w/ Method Man Music Video: 38 Spesh ft. Method Man – Speshal Methods Music Video: Jay Worthy ft. Method Man – Visions Album Stream: AZ – Doe Or Die III