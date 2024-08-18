Music Video: 38 Spesh ft. Method Man – Speshal Methods

in ,

38 Spesh just announced that his upcoming project Mother & Gun will be released on August 16th. To set things off, Spesh links up with Method Man and Ti-Lar Bee for the project’s first single, “Speshal Methods”. Produced by Jimmy Dukes. Spesh had this to say about the collab:

“I found out Meth was a fan of my music when he mentioned my name in an interview, and so I immediately reached out to him to get a record done.”

You can stream “Speshal Methods” below.

***Updated with the official video.***

Spread the love

Related posts:

New Music: 38 Spesh & Harry Fraud ft. Benny The Butcher & Ransom – Band Of Brothers New Music: Rasheed Chappell ft. 38 Spesh – Courtside Music Video: 38 Spesh – Crowned King Music Video: Vic Spencer & 38 Spesh – Match Made In Heaven New Music: Your Old Droog Ft. Method Man & Denzel Curry – DBZ Music Video: Grafh & 38 Spesh Ft. Memphis Bleek, Freeway & Peedi Crakk – Rocafella Chain

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *