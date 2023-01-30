Home New Music New Music: Rasheed Chappell ft. 38 Spesh – Courtside New Music New Music: Rasheed Chappell ft. 38 Spesh – Courtside By Cyclone - January 30, 2023 Rasheed Chappell links up with 38 Spesh for a new collab titled “Courtside”. Produced by Little Vic. Rasheed & Spesh sit courtside while dropping their witty bars. You can stream “Courtside” below. Rasheed Chappell · Courtside Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Music: Planet Asia & 38 Spesh – Checking Traps Music Video: 38 Spesh ft. Ransom – Last Gasp Music Video: Kool G Rap ft. AZ & 38 Spesh – Born Hustler Music Video: 38 Spesh & Harry Fraud ft. Stove God Cooks – Speshal Music Video: 38 Spesh & Harry Fraud – Sal’s Pizza Music Video: 38 Spesh x Harry Fraud – Warm Winter